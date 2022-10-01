DVD Talk Forum

What Game(s) Are You Looking Forward To This Year? (2022)

View Poll Results: Game(s) looking to get this year?
Elden Ring
1
50.00%
Horizon : Forbidden West
1
50.00%
Dying Light 2
0
0%
Starfield
1
50.00%
God Of War 2
0
0%
Rainbow Six Extraction
0
0%
Breath Of The Wild 2
0
0%
Gran Turismo 7
0
0%
Forspoken
0
0%
Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights
0
0%
Stalker 2
0
0%
Hogwarts Legacy
0
0%
Saints Row
0
0%
Final Fantasy Stranger Of Paradise
0
0%
Other
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

What Game(s) Are You Looking Forward To This Year? (2022)

   
This year has an amazing lineup of games and the potential to be one of the best this decade.

I voted Forbidden West and Starfield. Elden Ring is a wait and see as I suck at Souls games. I'm hoping I can secure a Series X by November.
Oh, geez, so many...! And I'm sure there's plenty I'll be excited about that aren't even on my radar right now (especially on the Nintendo side of things).

But for the moment, the games I'm looking forward to the most are:
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Saints Row
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Lower on the list:
  • Bayonetta 3
  • Forspoken
  • Gotham Knights
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Breath of the Wild sequel
  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
  • Splatoon 3
  • Stray
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Curious but unsure:
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Elden Ring
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • Starfield
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns
  • Sonic Frontiers
