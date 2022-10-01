View Poll Results: Game(s) looking to get this year?
Elden Ring
1
50.00%
Horizon : Forbidden West
1
50.00%
Dying Light 2
0
0%
Starfield
1
50.00%
God Of War 2
0
0%
Rainbow Six Extraction
0
0%
Breath Of The Wild 2
0
0%
Gran Turismo 7
0
0%
Forspoken
0
0%
Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights
0
0%
Stalker 2
0
0%
Hogwarts Legacy
0
0%
Saints Row
0
0%
Final Fantasy Stranger Of Paradise
0
0%
Other
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
What Game(s) Are You Looking Forward To This Year? (2022)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
What Game(s) Are You Looking Forward To This Year? (2022)
This year has an amazing lineup of games and the potential to be one of the best this decade.
I voted Forbidden West and Starfield. Elden Ring is a wait and see as I suck at Souls games. I'm hoping I can secure a Series X by November.
I voted Forbidden West and Starfield. Elden Ring is a wait and see as I suck at Souls games. I'm hoping I can secure a Series X by November.
#2
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 25,008
Received 737 Likes on 484 Posts
Re: What Game(s) Are You Looking Forward To This Year? (2022)
Oh, geez, so many...! And I'm sure there's plenty I'll be excited about that aren't even on my radar right now (especially on the Nintendo side of things).
But for the moment, the games I'm looking forward to the most are:
Lower on the list:
Curious but unsure:
But for the moment, the games I'm looking forward to the most are:
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Saints Row
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Lower on the list:
- Bayonetta 3
- Forspoken
- Gotham Knights
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Breath of the Wild sequel
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- Splatoon 3
- Stray
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Curious but unsure:
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Elden Ring
- Gran Turismo 7
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Starfield
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Sonic Frontiers
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off