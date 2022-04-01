The Questyen's Favorite Games of 2021

Another year in the books so time for a new thread. 2021 was a down year for video games (for obvious reasons) with lots of stuff getting delayed but the cream of the crop titles that did come out were fantastic. Normally I feel like their are still games from that year that I didn't play that I want to play when I make my lists but this year with the limited number of games that released I feel like I played pretty much everything I had any interest in. This year was by far the least amount of games I played since I've been doing these which was a combination of less games released that I was interested in and getting heavily into reading/collecting manga which took time away from gaming. But still I feel confident with my choices and like always these are my favorite games so your mileage may vary.



I also normally don't put remaster/re-releases in my list but I do have one this year. I'm including it because I hadn't played it previously and really enjoyed it and I would feel bad not including it. So on to the list...