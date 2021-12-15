Splinter Cell Remake Begins Development at Ubisoft Toronto
How are you approaching Splinter Cell as a remake? What makes it a remake and not a remaster?Matt West: To me, a remake takes what youd do in a remaster and goes a little bit further with it. The original Splinter Cell has a lot that was amazing and revolutionary at the time it came out, 19 years ago. The gaming public now has an even more refined palate. So, I think it kind of has to be a remake as opposed to a remaster. Although we're still in the very earliest stages of development, what we're trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity. So, as we're building it from the ground up, we're going to update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match player comfort and expectations, and we are going to keep it linear like the original games, not make it open world. How do we make sure that new fans are able to pick up the controller and dive right in, and fall in love with the game and the world right from the get-go?
Beyond what weve discussed, what is most important for readers to take away from this announcement?
PH: A lot of time has passed since the original Splinter Cell, and even since the last sequel enough time to miss an entire console generation. So now we're going to take the time to explore what this means for us, for light and shadow, for animation tech, for gameplay, AI, even audio. We're going to ask ourselves, where does it make sense for us to innovate? What not only fits with the legacy, but brings the game up to a level that will be expected of us, and where can we surprise our players? We want to bring them something new, yet still connect them to that feeling that they had two decades ago, playing that masterpiece for the first time.
