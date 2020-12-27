The Questyen's Favorite Games of 2020

What a crazy year. I ended up playing quite a few games less than last year not because of any COVID reasons but because I got sucked into 300+ hours of Animal Crossing. In my eyes it was another fantastic year for games and my top 6 or so all could have been #1 and I have moved them around multiple times while doing this. Last year I had my top 5 most disappointing games and top 5 games not from the current year at the start of the thread but this year there wasn't too much I was hugely disappointed by and most of the non-2020 games I played were PSVR all of which I discussed over in the VR thread. So here goes.- listing the system I played onWhile Eternal definitely doesn't have the freshness of the original Doom (2016) and you can tell they tried to throw to much in the pot which takes away from the simple thrills of the original I still had quite a lot of fun with Doom Eternal. I actually enjoyed the platforming and found it pretty straightforward so I was surprised to see the complaints about difficult platform jumps in the game's thread. It still feels fun to run around in constant movement blasting away demons with only the Marauder in my eyes being a giant misstep (enough that Eternal dropped spots on my list because of these enemies) and just not fun to fight in the slightest so finding out they added more of them in the DLC makes it unlikely I will ever get around to playing it. Hunting for collectibles was fun and it told a fairly interesting story with some good voice acting.