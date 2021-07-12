Games youre surprised you finished?
Frankly, with me, I’m surprised I finish any game and I’m sure most y’all wonder too, but for me, I’m really surprised I finished and loved all the BioShock games. There was so much going on and it wasn’t easy. It was tough as balls, especially first two. So I’m always amazed I finished those.
