Games youre surprised you finished?

Games youre surprised you finished?

   
12-07-21, 07:48 PM
OldBoy
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,606
Received 348 Likes on 309 Posts
Games youre surprised you finished?
Frankly, with me, I’m surprised I finish any game and I’m sure most y’all wonder too, but for me, I’m really surprised I finished and loved all the BioShock games. There was so much going on and it wasn’t easy. It was tough as balls, especially first two. So I’m always amazed I finished those.
