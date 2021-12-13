Has a game's auto-save feature actually left you in a worse position than if there was no auto-save?
Has a game's auto-save feature actually left you in a worse position than if there was no auto-save?
Usually auto-save in a video game is a very helpful feature that allows you to save time by not having to play entire sections of a game over again when your character dies. Of course, occasionally a game can auto-save your progress at a very bad moment, leaving your character in an essentially winless state when you are returned to your last save point or when reloading your game. Have you ever had a game auto-save at an inopportune time, forcing you to have replay the entire level, or possibly even the whole game?
To be clear, I mean if the game would not have auto-saved at a certain point, when your character died and returned to the last save point, a lot less progress would have been lost than if your game auto-saved when your character was in a bad situation.
