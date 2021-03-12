View Poll Results: Will there be mid-gen upgrades for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Yes
0
0%
No
1
100.00%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Will there be mid-gen upgrades for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 841
Likes: 0
Received 11 Likes on 10 Posts
Will there be mid-gen upgrades for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Will there be mid-generation upgrades for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 15,664
Received 580 Likes on 440 Posts
Re: Will there be mid-gen upgrades for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
I'm going to go with a "no" but only because they both launched dual versions from the start (digital vs disc) and I think they'll depend on those to get people through to the next generation.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off