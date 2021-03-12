DVD Talk Forum

Will there be mid-gen upgrades for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?

   
Will there be mid-gen upgrades for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Will there be mid-generation upgrades for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Re: Will there be mid-gen upgrades for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
I'm going to go with a "no" but only because they both launched dual versions from the start (digital vs disc) and I think they'll depend on those to get people through to the next generation.


