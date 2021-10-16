DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (on everything; Spring '22)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (on everything; Spring '22)

   
Old 10-16-21, 04:28 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,602
Received 609 Likes on 406 Posts
DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (on everything; Spring '22)
Just announced at DC Fandome! It's basically Star Fox with a Kryptonian pup.

Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2022; PS5,PC,XSX)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.