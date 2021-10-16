DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (on everything; Spring '22)
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,602
Received 609 Likes on 406 Posts
Just announced at DC Fandome! It's basically Star Fox with a Kryptonian pup.
