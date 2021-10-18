ODDWORLD SOULSTORM: Enhanced Edition
Oddworld Inhabitants has announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition will be coming to consoles and PC by the end of November, heralding the arrival of the game for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
The enhanced edition of the game will feature improved gameplay mechanics and motion code, as well as bundling every update released for the original PlayStation and PC version, launched back in April. A reimagining of 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus, Soulstorm features light RPG mechanics and an ending determined by how many captive Mudokons you manage to rescue.
Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in November, priced $39.99 for the digital version, or $49.99 for the embossed steelbook Day One Edition, or $149.99 for the Collector's Edition (pictured below).
The Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition will be available in limited quantities with an embossed metal case, 9" Abe figurine, 160-page art book, three art prints, a mining company keychain, tattoo, and tribal stickers. Pre-ordering will also grant access to a digital soundtrack and artbook.
