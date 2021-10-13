Game questions from a newb

How likely is it that the Switch goes on sale for Black Friday? I have been waiting because it seemed like the type of item that would, but with supply chain issues I definitely don't want to wait if that is a silly idea. It looks like the system comes with no games. What games should I get that we both will enjoy? Cost is an issue, because I'm broke, so cheaper games are a plus. I know she likes racing type games (and I would too), and I think she would dig adventure games.

I have never ventured into this forum before, I did look at the stickies to see if there were rules that I should not break, so please go easy on me...I am looking to buy a gaming system for me and my 10 year old daughter. I am new to all of this. Based on what I have seen and read, I think it will be a Switch (though if you want to convince me I'm wrong, go ahead, since I am a newb). I have two questions:Thanks in advance!