DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Does anyone else miss arcade games?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Does anyone else miss arcade games?

   
Old 08-29-21, 06:15 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 821
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Does anyone else miss arcade games?
While I enjoy modern video games, to me there was always something special about going to the arcades when I was younger, and seeing arcade games that were at least one generation ahead of anything that was available on home video game consoles at the time:



Does anyone else miss going to the arcades and seeing arcade games that were only playable at an arcade?
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.