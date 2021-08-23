View Poll Results: Favorite Nintendo video game console?
Nintendo Entertainment System
0
0%
Super Nintendo Entertainment System
0
0%
Nintendo 64
0
0%
Nintendo GameCube
0
0%
Wii
0
0%
Wii U
0
0%
Nintendo Switch
0
0%
I don't have a favorite Nintendo video game console.
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Favorite Nintendo video game console?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off