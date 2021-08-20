DVD Talk Forum

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science; 2023 - PS5, XBSX, PC)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science; 2023 - PS5, XBSX, PC)

   
08-20-21, 11:09 AM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 17,165
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science; 2023 - PS5, XBSX, PC)
From Wikipedia:
Black Myth: Wukong is an upcoming action role-playing game by Chinese indie developer Game Science, based on the classical 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West.

Gameplay
The game has been described as a Souls-like. The player controls Sun Wukong (also known as Monkey King) to fight through an assortment of enemies, with abilities to transform into flying insects or a giant monster.

Marketing
On August 20, 2020, the developer uploaded a 13-minute pre-alpha gameplay video. Within one day, the video had nearly 2 million views on YouTube and 10 million views on bilibili. On February 8, 2021, in celebration of the upcoming year of the Ox, Game Science released a 3-minute gameplay trailer, which showed the game's enemies, bosses, areas, and spells.

On August 19, 2021, Game Science released a 12 minute gameplay trailer, which revealed that the game was moved to Unreal Engine 5.

Release
In a 2020 interview with IGN China, Game Science said they plan to release Black Myth: Wukong by 2023. The developer aims to release the game for PC as well as main-stream consoles. The game will be sold as a one-time purchase with possible DLCs.
Take a look. This is the 12 minutes of new footage... simply put, "WOW!"



... and this is the tech demo from 2020:


