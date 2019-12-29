Favorite Games of the Decade (2010-2019)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,169
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Favorite Games of the Decade (2010-2019)
They are doing this on a lot of sites so I thought it would be interesting to see what everyone on DVD Talk considers their favorite games of the decade are. Please no arguing semantics about what years make up a decade. For this thread everything released between January 1st, 2010 - December 31st 2019. I personally tried to keep it to one game per series (or else I would have probably had ME3 and Rayman Origins on here also).
My list:
1. Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
2. Pikmin 3
3. Super Mario Odyssey
4. Gone Home
5. Mass Effect 2
6. Inside
7. Rayman Legends
8. Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
9. The Walking Dead Season 1
10. Batman: Arkham City
11. Papers, Please
12. Portal 2
13. God of War (2018)
14. Captain Toad Treasure Tracker
15. Dead Space 2
16. Limbo
17. Borderlands 2
18. Horizon Zero Dawn
19. Bioshock Infinite
20. Dragon Age II
My list:
1. Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
2. Pikmin 3
3. Super Mario Odyssey
4. Gone Home
5. Mass Effect 2
6. Inside
7. Rayman Legends
8. Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
9. The Walking Dead Season 1
10. Batman: Arkham City
11. Papers, Please
12. Portal 2
13. God of War (2018)
14. Captain Toad Treasure Tracker
15. Dead Space 2
16. Limbo
17. Borderlands 2
18. Horizon Zero Dawn
19. Bioshock Infinite
20. Dragon Age II
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off