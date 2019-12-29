Favorite Games of the Decade (2010-2019)

They are doing this on a lot of sites so I thought it would be interesting to see what everyone on DVD Talk considers their favorite games of the decade are. Please no arguing semantics about what years make up a decade. For this thread everything released between January 1st, 2010 - December 31st 2019. I personally tried to keep it to one game per series (or else I would have probably had ME3 and Rayman Origins on here also).



My list:

1. Everybody's Gone to the Rapture

2. Pikmin 3

3. Super Mario Odyssey

4. Gone Home

5. Mass Effect 2

6. Inside

7. Rayman Legends

8. Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

9. The Walking Dead Season 1

10. Batman: Arkham City

11. Papers, Please

12. Portal 2

13. God of War (2018)

14. Captain Toad Treasure Tracker

15. Dead Space 2

16. Limbo

17. Borderlands 2

18. Horizon Zero Dawn

19. Bioshock Infinite

20. Dragon Age II



