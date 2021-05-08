New tv recommendation
I am looking to upgrade to a new 4K tv. Looking at higher than 70 in. Looking for good ideas. I have both the PS5 and Xbox series X
Is there a better refresh rate to get with systems. Gaming mode etc?
