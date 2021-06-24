DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch; 7/16/21)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch; 7/16/21)

   
Old 06-24-21, 08:07 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,277
Received 208 Likes on 156 Posts
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch; 7/16/21)





Only a month away from the HD version of Skyward Sword along with a Zelda and Loftwing amiibo and special edition joy-cons. Preorder bonuses are a poster at Gamestop and tech decals at Best Buy. I've never played this game so I'm really looking forward to it even though most people don't care for it. My Zelda tastes don't seem to match up with most considering I loved Twilight Princess and thought Breath of the Wild was just an ok Zelda game.
The Questyen is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-24-21, 08:20 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,838
Received 158 Likes on 117 Posts
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch; 7/16/21)
I'll be getting this one for sure. I'm curious to see how well the button controls that he shows work out. I'm not really interested in the motion controls.
The Cow is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Metroid Dread (Switch; 10/8/21)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.