The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch; 7/16/21)
Only a month away from the HD version of Skyward Sword along with a Zelda and Loftwing amiibo and special edition joy-cons. Preorder bonuses are a poster at Gamestop and tech decals at Best Buy. I've never played this game so I'm really looking forward to it even though most people don't care for it. My Zelda tastes don't seem to match up with most considering I loved Twilight Princess and thought Breath of the Wild was just an ok Zelda game.
I'll be getting this one for sure. I'm curious to see how well the button controls that he shows work out. I'm not really interested in the motion controls.
