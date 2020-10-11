What Are You Playing? (August 2021)

from RE

I know it’s tomorrow, but next time I play it will be tomorrow.For no reason in particular, after playing like 3-4 games and just not catching on. I mean I will get back to them bc I was liking, just not in mood or ADHD kicking in and didn’t know what the hell I wanted to play, but took a little break(about to finish) and just couldn’t decide what to play. I sawwas on game pass and I decided to start from beginning withsince I had, played a bit, but didn’t remember anything and know I didn’t play much for unknown reasons. But, decided to give it a go and having a lot of fun. Exploration, some. Things to find, new enhancements,(2016) like fatalities, basically a button masher, but really plays fluidly, been on a platforming buying binge, but popped this on and really a blast thus far (really early, half hour or so).Love collecting souls, doing these missions, the hack and slash with some flare. I don’t know beginning of the story (and not sure matters too much) for some reason default had dialogue on mute and no subtitles during cutscenes. I thought it was game, but couldn’t imagine it would default to that. Thought it was the game. Uninstalled, reinstalled, then went to options and turned everything on that should have already been. So far looks beautiful and is very fun. Diversity of these bosses and enemies is great and rendered beautifully on screen. Liking very much and I think I chose wisely.