Old 07-28-21, 03:34 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Flight sim 2020 (Series X)
I went a few pages back and didnt see a thread.

Anyone else playing this? On a 4K tv this thing looks amazing. Getting better with the controller as its all about very soft touches for movement, trim etc. I should find a flight stick

One thing I noticed is with the game pass its the basic version but Im able to fly out of SFO and Denver international which states its only in the deluxe version. Of course I only have the 24 aircraft included so maybe they added the airports into the basic pack?
