Flight sim 2020 (Series X)
Flight sim 2020 (Series X)
I went a few pages back and didnt see a thread.
Anyone else playing this? On a 4K tv this thing looks amazing. Getting better with the controller as its all about very soft touches for movement, trim etc. I should find a flight stick
One thing I noticed is with the game pass its the basic version but Im able to fly out of SFO and Denver international which states its only in the deluxe version. Of course I only have the 24 aircraft included so maybe they added the airports into the basic pack?
