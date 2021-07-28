Flight sim 2020 (Series X)

I went a few pages back and didnt see a thread.



Anyone else playing this? On a 4K tv this thing looks amazing. Getting better with the controller as its all about very soft touches for movement, trim etc. I should find a flight stick



One thing I noticed is with the game pass its the basic version but Im able to fly out of SFO and Denver international which states its only in the deluxe version. Of course I only have the 24 aircraft included so maybe they added the airports into the basic pack?