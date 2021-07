Flight sim 2020 (Series X)

I went a few pages back and didnít see a thread.



Anyone else playing this? On a 4K tv this thing looks amazing. Getting better with the controller as itís all about very soft touches for movement, trim etc. I should find a flight stick



One thing I noticed is with the game pass itís the basic version but Iím able to fly out of SFO and Denver international which states itís only in the deluxe version. Of course I only have the 24 aircraft included so maybe they added the airports into the basic pack?