DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

What Are You Playing? (July 2021)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

What Are You Playing? (July 2021)

   
Old 07-01-21, 08:50 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,294
Received 213 Likes on 161 Posts
What Are You Playing? (July 2021)
Recently Finished:
Metroid Zero Mission (GBA)
Metroid Fusion (GBA)

Currently Playing:
Scarlet Nexus (PS5)
Mario Golf: Super Rush (Switch)
The Questyen is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-01-21, 09:42 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,152
Received 485 Likes on 319 Posts
Re: What Are You Playing? (July 2021)
I haven't gamed in a couple of weeks!

I'm still aiming to work through my backlog before picking up anything else, so Skyward Sword HD will have to wait. I'm thinking about Cthulhu Saves Christmas (PS5) and/or Saints Row The Third (XSX) next. Now that we finally have two DualSenses, as soon as my wife finishes her playthrough of Rift Apart, we'll probably mix in Sackboy too. After that, hopefully I'll have time to at least start FFVIIR: Intergrade or Tokyo Mirage Sessions.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.