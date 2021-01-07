What Are You Playing? (July 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,294
Received 213 Likes on 161 Posts
What Are You Playing? (July 2021)
Recently Finished:
Metroid Zero Mission (GBA)
Metroid Fusion (GBA)
Currently Playing:
Scarlet Nexus (PS5)
Mario Golf: Super Rush (Switch)
Metroid Zero Mission (GBA)
Metroid Fusion (GBA)
Currently Playing:
Scarlet Nexus (PS5)
Mario Golf: Super Rush (Switch)
#2
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,152
Received 485 Likes on 319 Posts
Re: What Are You Playing? (July 2021)
I haven't gamed in a couple of weeks!
I'm still aiming to work through my backlog before picking up anything else, so Skyward Sword HD will have to wait. I'm thinking about Cthulhu Saves Christmas (PS5) and/or Saints Row The Third (XSX) next. Now that we finally have two DualSenses, as soon as my wife finishes her playthrough of Rift Apart, we'll probably mix in Sackboy too. After that, hopefully I'll have time to at least start FFVIIR: Intergrade or Tokyo Mirage Sessions.
I'm still aiming to work through my backlog before picking up anything else, so Skyward Sword HD will have to wait. I'm thinking about Cthulhu Saves Christmas (PS5) and/or Saints Row The Third (XSX) next. Now that we finally have two DualSenses, as soon as my wife finishes her playthrough of Rift Apart, we'll probably mix in Sackboy too. After that, hopefully I'll have time to at least start FFVIIR: Intergrade or Tokyo Mirage Sessions.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off