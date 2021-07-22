EA Play Live 2021
EA Play Live 2021
Electronic Arts’ mid-year showcase of its latest and greatest, EA Play Live 2021, is today at 1 p.m. EDT. The pre-recorded show features host Austin Creed (Xavier Woods of the WWE) and EA is expected to discuss known quantities like Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, and its EA Sports line, and rumors earlier this month have it that an old favorite is due for a surprise reveal soon, possibly in this show.
You can catch all of the announcements on YouTube, or through EA's Twitch channel.
It might be easier to confirm what won’t be discussed at EA Play Live 2021. BioWareit would have nothing to show — that means no news on the next Dragon Age or Mass Effect games.
And last week, EA’s Star Wars developerseither. Skate 4, or whatever that sequel will be called, also isn’t getting any face time at EA Play Live 2021. Developer Full Circle https://www.polygon.com/22583764/skate-4-2021-trailer-ea-play-gameplay-video-release-dates-platforms saying they were still hard at work on the game, but the fact they posted no gameplay video suggests a launch date is well into the future.
EA Sports’ FIFA and Madden NFL series usually get a spotlight during EA’s summer showcase, but those games already had pre-show panel discussions on Monday and Tuesday, so there may be little new to reveal here. Madden NFL 21 will launch on August 17th, and FIFA 22 arrives Oct. 1.
As for surprises, if Star Wars and BioWare are out — and rumors that EA Sports wouldappear not to have panned out — that leaves Dead Space? VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb https://venturebeat.com/2021/07/01/dead-space-remake-is-in-the-works-at-motive/ that a remake of 2008’s Dead Spaceis in the works at EA Motive, the makers of 2020’s Star Wars Squadrons and co-developer on 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront 2.
Either way, we’ll find out everything Electronic Arts has to say at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT.
How to watch EA Play Live 2021 - Polygon
Looking forward to see what EA has up it's sleeve.
