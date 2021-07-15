Was there a technical reason why the Sega Genesis had a limited color palette?

When discussing the Sega Genesis, one thing that is always brought up as a shortcoming against it is its limited color palette, especially when compared against rival 16-Bit consoles. From what I have read it has a total color palette of 512 colors, with the ability to display 61 colors at once during actual gameplay. Does anyone know if there was a technical reason that Sega gave the Genesis a more limited color palette? Thanks to anyone that replies.

