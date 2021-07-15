Was there a technical reason why the Sega Genesis had a limited color palette?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 807
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Was there a technical reason why the Sega Genesis had a limited color palette?
When discussing the Sega Genesis, one thing that is always brought up as a shortcoming against it is its limited color palette, especially when compared against rival 16-Bit consoles. From what I have read it has a total color palette of 512 colors, with the ability to display 61 colors at once during actual gameplay. Does anyone know if there was a technical reason that Sega gave the Genesis a more limited color palette? Thanks to anyone that replies.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off