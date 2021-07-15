DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Was there a technical reason why the Sega Genesis had a limited color palette?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Was there a technical reason why the Sega Genesis had a limited color palette?

   
Old 07-15-21, 04:00 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 807
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Was there a technical reason why the Sega Genesis had a limited color palette?
When discussing the Sega Genesis, one thing that is always brought up as a shortcoming against it is its limited color palette, especially when compared against rival 16-Bit consoles. From what I have read it has a total color palette of 512 colors, with the ability to display 61 colors at once during actual gameplay. Does anyone know if there was a technical reason that Sega gave the Genesis a more limited color palette? Thanks to anyone that replies.
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Steam Deck - Dec 2021 - $399, $529, and $649

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.