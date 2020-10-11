DVD Talk Forum

Scarlet Nexus --> 6/25/21 --> (all platforms, sans Switch)

Scarlet Nexus --> 6/25/21 --> (all platforms, sans Switch)

   
06-09-21, 08:18 PM
OldBoy
Scarlet Nexus --> 6/25/21 --> (all platforms, sans Switch)
Anyone know about this one? I couldve sworn there was a thread here which is why I got interested after seeing trailer. I have it preordered. I think it has great style and reminds me of DmC in some ways. But, vastly different Ry than what I have and I like variety. Now, its not multi-player, right? You just play as different characters, Im assuming, in different situations/levels or whatever.







