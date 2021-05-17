Subnautca: Below Zero > 5/14/21 > PC, XBSX, PS5, XO, PS4, Switch
Subnautca: Below Zero > 5/14/21 > PC, XBSX, PS5, XO, PS4, Switch
I guess this is based on an earlier game. Just revamped and remastered. Looks pretty good to me. Anyone know it? What exactly is open-world survival game? Something I may like?
https://www.ign.com/articles/subnaut...ow-zero-review
Prett good reviews. I saw IGN review, with video and I guess FP swimming, running and discovering stuff? Doesn’t seem too rpg-ish. I like exploration and finding stuff, but with a purpose.
https://www.metacritic.com/game/pc/s...critic-reviews
Re: Subnautca: Below Zero > 5/14/21 > PC, XBSX, PS5, XO, PS4, Switch
The first game is available for free on Game Pass. Why don't you try to play that. If you don't like it, I can guarantee that you won't like Below Zero either.
Re: Subnautca: Below Zero > 5/14/21 > PC, XBSX, PS5, XO, PS4, Switch
