Subnautca: Below Zero > 5/14/21 > PC, XBSX, PS5, XO, PS4, Switch

Subnautca: Below Zero > 5/14/21 > PC, XBSX, PS5, XO, PS4, Switch

   
05-17-21, 07:56 PM
Subnautca: Below Zero > 5/14/21 > PC, XBSX, PS5, XO, PS4, Switch
I guess this is based on an earlier game. Just revamped and remastered. Looks pretty good to me. Anyone know it? What exactly is open-world survival game? Something I may like?

https://www.ign.com/articles/subnaut...ow-zero-review

Prett good reviews. I saw IGN review, with video and I guess FP swimming, running and discovering stuff? Doesn’t seem too rpg-ish. I like exploration and finding stuff, but with a purpose.

https://www.metacritic.com/game/pc/s...critic-reviews
05-17-21, 08:00 PM
Re: Subnautca: Below Zero > 5/14/21 > PC, XBSX, PS5, XO, PS4, Switch
The first game is available for free on Game Pass. Why don't you try to play that. If you don't like it, I can guarantee that you won't like Below Zero either.
05-17-21, 08:11 PM
Re: Subnautca: Below Zero > 5/14/21 > PC, XBSX, PS5, XO, PS4, Switch
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
The first game is available for free on Game Pass. Why don't you try to play that. If you don't like it, I can guarantee that you won't like Below Zero either.
good idea. Thanks, but isnt new game totally redone for this generation? IGN said things better...
