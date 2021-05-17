Subnautca: Below Zero > 5/14/21 > PC, XBSX, PS5, XO, PS4, Switch

I guess this is based on an earlier game. Just revamped and remastered. Looks pretty good to me. Anyone know it? What exactly is open-world survival game? Something I may like?Prett good reviews. I saw IGN review, with video and I guess FP swimming, running and discovering stuff? Doesn’t seem too rpg-ish. I like exploration and finding stuff, but with a purpose.