Your fondest video game memory?

Im not talking about favorite game. Im talking about an experience, a marathon of a particular game for good, just a great memory of a game, a boss fight, an ending, etc.



Mine has to be playing 1988s Bionic Commando on NES. I wish I could play that again. I remember there were no saves. So I had to play the whole game in one go. I remember playing. Farming for Max health. Getting to final stage and I had to go on some Boy Scout or whatever Scout thing for the weekend. I had to pause the game. I believe you can do that. Left the system on. Tv off. Note on tv. Dont shut Nintendo off or something to keep it safe. I remember it was same weekend as one of my grandmas funeral. I think my dad was mad at me for going on camping thing and not funeral. I dunno. All part of memory.



I came back, picked it up at same point and finished maybe hour later. Shooting at the exact right time to kill Hitler will always stick in my memory. Love the game to this day. I tried revamped BC, the scroller not 360 3D, which I have as well, but not the same. Maybe Ill pick up again sometime. Also have part 2, but that 88 imo classic was just such a memorable gaming the side scroller not the same experience.



Whats your favorite video game memory?

