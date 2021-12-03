How long "should" a video game be?
How long "should" a video game be?
So I've been playing Dragon Quest XI for what seems like forever. The clock says 240 hours but that's not right - it counts time I was in 'quick resume' mode. But it might be a third that.
Anyway, I'm enjoying it but am ready to be done.
Roger Ebert said "No good movie is too long, and no bad movie is short enough".
Does the same go for video games?
How long "should" a video game be - or, what is your preferred/ideal length?
Quality is obviously a factor but I do think it's possible for even a great game to be too long.
Let's presume it's a game that has an actual beginning and ending and a story. And a "good" game that you find enjoyable and entertaining.
Excluding something like Fortnite or a sports game where you can play season after season, and excluding something like Rock Band or Rocket League that is almost a 'party' game, or Slay the Spire which each individual play is usually less than an hour but is exceedingly replayable.
Excluding "living" games that release 'seasons' or new stuff every couple months, like Sea of Thieves or Borderlands or Destiny.
Feel free to bring price point into it, at least the common price points of $60 new release, $40 recent release, $20 "classic".
For me, I'm usually ready to be in the end game at the
35-45 hour
mark. Even if I enjoy the game, I like the story to wrap up. I may come back and do some 'new game plus' stuff, but that's about the point I'll call it 'complete'. That said, i don't want 10 hours of boring repetitive side missions to pad the time so of course I'd rather it be 35-45 _good_ hours.
The Outer Worlds, imho, was pretty much perfect in this regard. The story was absorbing enough to keep me involved, there was just enough backtracking to have some familiarity without thinking "I have to go back to X AGAIN...", the side quests weren't boring clones, and when I finished the game, it felt "right".
There are a few outliers - I played hundreds of hours in one play of Final Fantasy Tactics and loved them all; I'm pretty sure I had 100-120 in Borderlands 3 (although some individuals parts went on longer than I want).
But in general, I'm quite satisfied if I get 35-45 enjoyable hours out of a 'story' game. And I don't even mind shorter games - I'd rather have 10 hours of awesome than that plus 20 hours of drudge. But at that point I start doing the price/benefit analysis, and it's highly unlikely I'll pay 60 for that game.
So, how long should a game be? Or is this a meaningless metric?
Re: How long "should" a video game be?
It's a meaningless metric to me other than drawn out 100 hour games that could easily be half that. If I had to pick a preference it would be 5-10 hours for the majority of games and 20-40 for rpgs/open world stuff.
Re: How long "should" a video game be?
^ I like those numbers a lot. Very rarely does a game justify over 40 hours unless it's specifically designed to be a life simulator kind of game (Animal Crossing, etc.)
Re: How long "should" a video game be?
That's probably the worst part of JRPGs for me... they need to pad it or people will complain that it's too short. I mean when I was a kid and had all the time in the world that was fine, I'd grind away, but now especially with all the radically different battle systems and complex storylines, I need like a refresher on how to play the game and what the hell is going on if I step away for even a few weeks, at which point I usually just give up and play something else.
I usually make it to the point where the world opens up, then get overwhelmed with options and take a break as well.
I will so Dragon Quest is better than most at letting you pick up and play.
On a side note, I remember replaying Dragon Quest 1 on I think it was the GB Color. They bundled both 1 and 2 on the same cart, so I think they thought it was ok to greatly reduce the grinding in 1. The game is super short without all that grinding for exp and gold. And I was fine with that.
