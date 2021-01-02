MLB The Show 21
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,537
Received 64 Likes on 48 Posts
MLB The Show 21
MLB The Show 21 - Announcement with Fernando Tatis Jr. | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One - YouTube
MLB The Show 21 Confirms Leaked Details And Cover Star, Cross-Play And Cross Progression Available On Release Day.Sony has confirmed a number of the leaked details for MLB The Show 21 that emerged this past week and announced that Fernando Tatis Jr. will be the game’s cover star.
The game will cost $70/£70 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X while costing $60/£60 on PS4 and Xbox One. Sony also describes the move to release on Xbox as “a very exciting moment for all of us as the storied franchise will be accessible to more gamers than before.”
The game will launch with cross-platform play and cross-progression across PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, allowing you to carry your progress wherever you go. New info on the game will be dolled out via Feature Premieres, which will be broadcast across channels before the game’s release, with the first of six airing in March.
Pre-Orders for the game are now live and the Standard Edition comes with the game and 5,000 stubs. The Next-Gen standard edition will then come with 10 The Show Packs, alongside 5,000 stubs. The game’s Collector’s Edition will be revealed on Wednesday and will be the edition with a free upgrade, with no upgrade available for those who buy the standard edition.
MLB The Show 21 Confirms Leaked Details And Cover Star, Cross-Play And Cross Progression Available On Release Day - PlayStation Universe (psu.com)
Cross platform play! Yes!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off