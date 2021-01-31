Returnal - From Housemarque Studio (PS5) - 4/30/21

and is the next title from the developer of such games as Resogun and Super Stardust HD.

This new game is a roguelike third-person shooter that sees you play as Astra space scout Selene as she is stuck in a constant loop of resurrection.

Housemarque has also noted that

that will let players "feel the natural ambience of this alien planet as the controller mimics its environmental effects.

Since we had some recent discussion about Resogun, and because we don't many PS5 exclusives coming in the next few months, I figured it was worth starting a thread on this new game from Housemarque who have made such great games as Resogun, Super Stardust HD, Alienation, Dead Nation, Outland, and Nex Machina. This will be their first game in 4 years, and a PS5 exclusive, published by Sony. They would seem to be one of the last "second-party studios".This will be a full retail game, which is a first for them (at least in the downloadable console game era), It recently got delayed by a month :Returnal, the PlayStation 5 exclusive from Housemarque, has been delayed from March 19, 2021 to April 30, 2021 "in order to give the team extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque."