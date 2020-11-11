Smash Bros - Switch

Got a Switch a few months back and have a lot of free time right now. Been a Smash Bros player since N64 and always have a good time with it. I think I'm done with the game now and just wanted to share some thoughts and see what other think.



Pros:



- Very fun to play, the adventure mode was awesome and very addictive

- Lots of great characters and stages look great

- Gameplay is very responsive, and I only experienced a few cheap deaths.

- Layout and moves have remained the same. The items are fun and cool to see, but very cheap and any true smash player always turns items off.





Cons:



- Online play is a toss up. You either get someone who is clearly a rookie, someone who fits your skill level, or for the most part, you play someone who clearly has put hours and hours into the game and just destroys you. i'm talking harder than the harderst computer enemy even. And since you can't trash talk or message them, it gets pretty negative quick. When playing with friends on past versions, you can at least shit talk one another or jokingly make comments. Instead you just get destroyed and left dejected.

- Spirits I think are enjoyable and add some depth to the game. I'm using the spirit board to get stronger spirits, but what's really really really cheap, is even after beating a hard match (trying to get a 4 star spirit), you still have to play this stupid mini-game where you have to shoot a laser in this very narrow margin to truly unlock it. Just feels way too cheap and just isn't fun. I'm guessing they added this to try to extend the life of the game. Sure you can get a second try, but if you don't have the shield separator or slow down thing, you just wasted your time because it's impossible.

- Once you beat the main adventure story-mode, the game loses replay value dramatically. The spirit board thing is fine, but the rest of the modes are either too easy or just redundant. I wish they had a way of making online battles better. I know the GSP thing is supposed to regulate that, but it's not good enough for a multi million dollar company. I'm not looking for an experience where it feels like I'm playing Street Fighter for the first time and going up against a pro player.





Last topic, truly sucks getting older and not having in person friends who play smash bros anymore. My buddies I played with growing up have all moved away or are married with kids and have no time. I'm sure if I was 15 right now playing against friends in person, this would be amazing like how N64 was for me.