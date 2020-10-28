Re: PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are two weeks away! What game are you playing FIRST?

Xbox Series X - probably Forza Horizon 4 as a test spin. The first real game will almost certainly be Watch_Dogs: Legion, but thatll probably be a little bit after launch, thanks to the siren song of Spidey.



PS5 - I ordered Miles Morales, but thatll probably get here later in the day than the actual console, so Astros Playroom will be the first thing I fire up.

