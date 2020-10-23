DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Jets 'n' Guns 2: Who else is playing?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Jets 'n' Guns 2: Who else is playing?

   
Old 10-23-20, 05:25 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Norm de Plume's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 16,435
Received 80 Likes on 63 Posts
Jets 'n' Guns 2: Who else is playing?
I love a good old-school 2D shmup, and the first JnG was one of the best in the pantheon. I have been playing Part 2 intermittently for about a week. Great game, but I find it frustratingly hard in places. Currently I'm stuck on the end boss in the Beer Factory level. I find the weaponry and defensive equipment provided at this stage isn't quite satisfactory. For one thing, when do homing missiles become an option?

Anyone else enjoying this classical shmup?

Norm de Plume is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
PlayStation 5 - 11/12/20

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.