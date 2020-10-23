Jets 'n' Guns 2: Who else is playing?

I love a good old-school 2D shmup, and the first JnG was one of the best in the pantheon. I have been playing Part 2 intermittently for about a week. Great game, but I find it frustratingly hard in places. Currently I'm stuck on the end boss in the Beer Factory level. I find the weaponry and defensive equipment provided at this stage isn't quite satisfactory. For one thing, when do homing missiles become an option?



Anyone else enjoying this classical shmup?



