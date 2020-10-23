Jets 'n' Guns 2: Who else is playing?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 16,435
Received 80 Likes on 63 Posts
Jets 'n' Guns 2: Who else is playing?
I love a good old-school 2D shmup, and the first JnG was one of the best in the pantheon. I have been playing Part 2 intermittently for about a week. Great game, but I find it frustratingly hard in places. Currently I'm stuck on the end boss in the Beer Factory level. I find the weaponry and defensive equipment provided at this stage isn't quite satisfactory. For one thing, when do homing missiles become an option?
Anyone else enjoying this classical shmup?
Anyone else enjoying this classical shmup?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off