Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light (Switch; 12/4/2020)
Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light (Switch; 12/4/2020)
Oh, you know, just Nintendo releasing a new (for the US, anyway) NES game in 2020.
I said it in the Switch thread but:
a) Digital code in the physical release
b) The physical release and the digital download will be available only for a limited time like the Super Mario anniversary release.
This is apparently on NSO in Japan, but I get it, they had to spend money to localize it. The limited stuff is garbage though (and I get why they do it this way). Also they completely ignore the DS remake as coming out in the US (I wonder if they cribbed the translation from that or they started fresh)
