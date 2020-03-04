DVD Talk Forum

04-27-20, 10:12 AM
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 6,566
Received 15 Likes on 11 Posts
WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Fall 2020)
No new WWE 2K this year as mentioned on the stockholders meeting so 2K is doing this instead, which looks like a sequel to WWE All-Stars

04-27-20, 10:19 AM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 29,219
Received 76 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Fall 2020)
Wait is it all in that cartoony big head style (who thought that was great?) or is that some kind of skin, because the opening with the Rock has a completely different body type.
