DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Game Pass Login Issue

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Game Pass Login Issue

   
Old 10-02-20, 02:06 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Rob V's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 11,041
Received 34 Likes on 32 Posts
Game Pass Login Issue
Odd thing... I downloaded Double Dragon Neon for some retro fun, game fires up and then it shows a "disconnected from Xbox Live" message. I suspected it was standard process... but then the game doesn't recognize my login credentials (ie my unsername) and says I need to go find my Xbox profile. Why would I have to do this? I know my profile name has changed since the Xbox 360 days but that doesn't seem like a thing I'd have to mess with to play a game legitimately downloaded from Game Pass.

Anybody else have this problem?
Rob V is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Would you wait for better performance for a game that will be out for newer, faster system?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.