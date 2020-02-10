Game Pass Login Issue

Odd thing... I downloaded Double Dragon Neon for some retro fun, game fires up and then it shows a "disconnected from Xbox Live" message. I suspected it was standard process... but then the game doesn't recognize my login credentials (ie my unsername) and says I need to go find my Xbox profile. Why would I have to do this? I know my profile name has changed since the Xbox 360 days but that doesn't seem like a thing I'd have to mess with to play a game legitimately downloaded from Game Pass.



Anybody else have this problem?