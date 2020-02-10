Would you wait for better performance for a game that will be out for newer, faster system?

So what i mean, if you had Control Ultimate Edition which will be optimized for performance and efficiency and simply play better and faster on Series X, but can also play on One, of course, or Halo: Infinite (you can get on current or better performing new gen) or perhaps new Ratchet and Clank that will come out on both systems in Sony world, would you wait to play them on better system (if getting right away certainly yes, i'd imagine) or fine playing them on current gen now, until you decide to upgrade?



i am in such a quandry because of this Control situation. i'm knee deep, addicted, loving, 4 missions left in main, then DLC's, but die and load times are really excruciating. I saw the load times on Series X, are cut exponentially, to seconds, but i am loving and want to finish.



i am not guaranteed one on release. maybe then or soon after, if i can save the money, which should be able to. will come to around $640 for gratuity assuming i have to pay sales tax which i'm not sure i will considering friend of friend is wholesale retail or something (nothing illegal whatsoever) and just gets off truck. so not sure if will pay tax or just $500+$100 which is perfectly fine with me if i can get around release.



but, i am so tempted to play another game and then come back to Control when it is optimized and cut down all of this, take you out of play, damn high load times. i really want to continue and still ways off for better, but so undecided. i could play the remastered Crysis which i don't care if optimized or not for next gen...



so if you were waiting on game system for little while, would you wait to play a game you can on current gen and be fine with it or would have rather wait months to a year and play it on the better system?

