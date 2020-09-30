DVD Talk Forum

Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?

Video Game Talk
View Poll Results: Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Yes
0
0%
No
2
100.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?

   
Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Re: Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Well I wasn't before but now I am. Thanks, Sub-Zero.
Re: Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
It seems like a lot of the first runs of consoles have issues that are later on fixed. Another reason why Im not in a big rush to buy one right away.
Re: Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Nope. Had a pre-launch Dreamcast, launch XBOX, PS2, PS3, PS4, Wii, Wii U, and Xbox One with zero issues. My Switch had a minor Joycon issue that was fixed inside of a week.

My Xbox 360 though was a goddamn dumpster fire of a disaster, but that seems like the outlier.
Re: Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Last gen was actually the first one in a while where I didn't see large spread hardware problems (there were software problems, though). Almost every other generation since they went away from cartridges, there was something, back to the upside-down PS1s.
Re: Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Has any recent system had such massive problems as the Xbox red ring of death?

The Switch has drift problems in the controllers, but that's not system bricking bad.

I think they've got a better handle on that at this point.
Re: Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
where's the "What are you high?" option?
