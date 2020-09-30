View Poll Results: Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
Are you concerned about hardware reliability for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
It seems like a lot of the first runs of consoles have issues that are later on fixed. Another reason why Im not in a big rush to buy one right away.
Nope. Had a pre-launch Dreamcast, launch XBOX, PS2, PS3, PS4, Wii, Wii U, and Xbox One with zero issues. My Switch had a minor Joycon issue that was fixed inside of a week.
My Xbox 360 though was a goddamn dumpster fire of a disaster, but that seems like the outlier.
Last gen was actually the first one in a while where I didn't see large spread hardware problems (there were software problems, though). Almost every other generation since they went away from cartridges, there was something, back to the upside-down PS1s.
Has any recent system had such massive problems as the Xbox red ring of death?
The Switch has drift problems in the controllers, but that's not system bricking bad.
I think they've got a better handle on that at this point.
where's the "What are you high?" option?
