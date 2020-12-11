Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
https://blog.playstation.com/2020/09...ref-cat=254013
We’re also excited today to reveal that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be arriving on both PS5 and PS4.
Yes, that’s right, we know that some of you may transition to PS5 at different times, which it was why it was important to us to release the latest title in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe on both consoles.
The standard edition will be available digitally on the PlayStation Store or physically at your local retailer for $49.99.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales also supports a next-gen upgrade path, so even if you aren’t ready to upgrade to PS5 just yet, there’s nothing stopping you from buying the PS4 version and enjoying the game alongside everyone else at launch. While it doesn’t have the enhancements made possible by the console in the PS5 version, the game still looks beautiful on PS4 and PS4 Pro, and you can rest easy that when you do make the jump to PS5, the game comes with you.
But that’s not all; we have one more surprise for you today. On PS5, we are announcing an Ultimate Edition that includes a voucher code** for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. You’ll be able to experience the complete storyline up to this point, which includes the remaster of the original game and all three installments of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC so you can play the full narrative arc.
The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower. You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker). You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate. We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback. Lastly we’re adding three amazing new Spider-Man suits, new photo mode features, and even new trophies for those of you looking to Platinum the game all over again.
The Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will launch both physically and digitally on the PlayStation Store for $69.99 on launch day.
We’re also excited today to reveal that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be arriving on both PS5 and PS4.
Yes, that’s right, we know that some of you may transition to PS5 at different times, which it was why it was important to us to release the latest title in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe on both consoles.
The standard edition will be available digitally on the PlayStation Store or physically at your local retailer for $49.99.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales also supports a next-gen upgrade path, so even if you aren’t ready to upgrade to PS5 just yet, there’s nothing stopping you from buying the PS4 version and enjoying the game alongside everyone else at launch. While it doesn’t have the enhancements made possible by the console in the PS5 version, the game still looks beautiful on PS4 and PS4 Pro, and you can rest easy that when you do make the jump to PS5, the game comes with you.
But that’s not all; we have one more surprise for you today. On PS5, we are announcing an Ultimate Edition that includes a voucher code** for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. You’ll be able to experience the complete storyline up to this point, which includes the remaster of the original game and all three installments of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC so you can play the full narrative arc.
The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower. You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker). You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate. We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback. Lastly we’re adding three amazing new Spider-Man suits, new photo mode features, and even new trophies for those of you looking to Platinum the game all over again.
The Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will launch both physically and digitally on the PlayStation Store for $69.99 on launch day.
#3
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 23,019
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
I'm curious if the PS4 version of the original Spider-Man will upgrade to the remastered version for free. Basically, am I spending $50 or $70?
#4
DVD Talk Legend
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
This was my main reason for wanting a PS5, but if theres a PS4 version Ill be happy to wait and stick with the last gen a little while longer.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
#7
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 23,019
#8
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 23,019
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
I don't know if this is a placeholder price, but Best Buy has the base PS5 version of Miles Morales being cheaper than the PS4 version. ($49.99 PS5 vs. $59.95 PS4)
#9
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
#10
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,703
Received 209 Likes on 149 Posts
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Wrong thread
Last edited by Dan; 09-19-20 at 10:40 AM. Reason: Oops
#11
DVD Talk Hero
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Mods: can you fix the title here? The only thing more annoying than all-caps titles is when people spell the name Spiderman instead of Spider-Man, like its a Jewish name. Hell my iPad wont even let me type the name that way.
#13
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 23,019
#15
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,703
Received 209 Likes on 149 Posts
Re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
like its a Jewish name.
#16
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
#17
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 23,019
Re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off