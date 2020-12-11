DVD Talk Forum

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)

   
09-16-20, 10:03 PM
Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
09-16-20, 10:08 PM
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
https://blog.playstation.com/2020/09...ref-cat=254013

We’re also excited today to reveal that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be arriving on both PS5 and PS4.

Yes, that’s right, we know that some of you may transition to PS5 at different times, which it was why it was important to us to release the latest title in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe on both consoles.

The standard edition will be available digitally on the PlayStation Store or physically at your local retailer for $49.99.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales also supports a next-gen upgrade path, so even if you aren’t ready to upgrade to PS5 just yet, there’s nothing stopping you from buying the PS4 version and enjoying the game alongside everyone else at launch. While it doesn’t have the enhancements made possible by the console in the PS5 version, the game still looks beautiful on PS4 and PS4 Pro, and you can rest easy that when you do make the jump to PS5, the game comes with you.



But that’s not all; we have one more surprise for you today. On PS5, we are announcing an Ultimate Edition that includes a voucher code** for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. You’ll be able to experience the complete storyline up to this point, which includes the remaster of the original game and all three installments of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC so you can play the full narrative arc.

The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower. You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker). You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate. We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback. Lastly we’re adding three amazing new Spider-Man suits, new photo mode features, and even new trophies for those of you looking to Platinum the game all over again.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will launch both physically and digitally on the PlayStation Store for $69.99 on launch day.

09-16-20, 10:41 PM
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
I'm curious if the PS4 version of the original Spider-Man will upgrade to the remastered version for free. Basically, am I spending $50 or $70?
09-16-20, 10:51 PM
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
This was my main reason for wanting a PS5, but if theres a PS4 version Ill be happy to wait and stick with the last gen a little while longer.
09-16-20, 11:54 PM
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner View Post
I'm curious if the PS4 version of the original Spider-Man will upgrade to the remastered version for free. Basically, am I spending $50 or $70?
Thats the $20 question. I own the GOTY version digitally. Would like to get a free upgrade with $50 purchase. If a preorder goes up in the PSN store I might be able to tell because it might block me from getting the UE version.
09-18-20, 08:39 AM
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
any idea if the PS4 save file will work with the PS5 version?
09-18-20, 09:16 AM
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Originally Posted by redbill View Post
any idea if the PS4 save file will work with the PS5 version?
Nothing's been confirmed yet, but just the fact that Sony was talking about players being able to Platinum the game all over again makes me think it won't.
09-19-20, 10:23 AM
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
I don't know if this is a placeholder price, but Best Buy has the base PS5 version of Miles Morales being cheaper than the PS4 version. ($49.99 PS5 vs. $59.95 PS4)
09-19-20, 10:28 AM
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner View Post
Nothing's been confirmed yet, but just the fact that Sony was talking about players being able to Platinum the game all over again makes me think it won't.
Yeah it has a new trophy list so no chance the save file carries over.
09-19-20, 10:37 AM
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Wrong thread
09-19-20, 10:56 AM
re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Mods: can you fix the title here? The only thing more annoying than all-caps titles is when people spell the name Spiderman instead of Spider-Man, like its a Jewish name. Hell my iPad wont even let me type the name that way.
09-19-20, 10:59 AM
Re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Woohoo, I'm not the only one that finds the all-caps annoying...
09-19-20, 10:59 AM
Re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Mods: can you fix the title here?

09-19-20, 11:01 AM
Re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Can you fix all his other all caps titles too?
09-19-20, 11:09 AM
Re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Mods: can you fix the title here? The only thing more annoying than all-caps titles is when people spell the name Spiderman instead of Spider-Man,
It's funny, I was just playing the original PS4 game last night, and Spidey makes a comment like this super early in the game. Like in one of the first cinematics, he says, "Don't forget the dash!"

like its a Jewish name.
WHOAAAAAAAAAA there tiger!
09-19-20, 11:56 AM
Re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Originally Posted by Dan View Post
It's funny, I was just playing the original PS4 game last night, and Spidey makes a comment like this super early in the game. Like in one of the first cinematics, he says, "Don't forget the dash!"


WHOAAAAAAAAAA there tiger!
Its okay, I am a MOT (member of the tribe) and we are quick to acknowledge that certain names just sound Jewish. Lieberman, Peterman, Goldman. I am certain that Stan Lee (born Stanley Martin Lieber) knew this as well as anyone. And I say this as someone whose family name was intentionally Anglicized.
09-19-20, 12:06 PM
Re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Mods: can you fix the title here? The only thing more annoying than all-caps titles is when people spell the name Spiderman instead of Spider-Man, like its a Jewish name.
Like Irving Spiderman?
