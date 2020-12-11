re: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5; 11/12/20)

We’re also excited today to reveal thatwill be arriving on both PS5PS4.Yes, that’s right, we know that some of you may transition to PS5 at different times, which it was why it was important to us to release the latest title in theuniverse on both consoles.The standard edition will be available digitally on the PlayStation Store or physically at your local retailer for $49.99.also supports a next-gen upgrade path, so even if you aren’t ready to upgrade to PS5 just yet, there’s nothing stopping you from buying the PS4 version and enjoying the game alongside everyone else at launch. While it doesn’t have the enhancements made possible by the console in the PS5 version, the game still looks beautiful on PS4 and PS4 Pro, and you can rest easy that when you do make the jump to PS5, the game comes with you.But that’s not all; we have one more surprise for you today. On PS5, we are announcing an Ultimate Edition that includes a voucher code** for. You’ll be able to experience the complete storyline up to this point, which includes the remaster of the original game and all three installments of theDLC so you can play the full narrative arc.The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower. You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker). You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate. We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback. Lastly we’re adding three amazing new Spider-Man suits, new photo mode features, and even new trophies for those of you looking to Platinum the game all over again.Thewill launch both physically and digitally on the PlayStation Store for $69.99 on launch day.