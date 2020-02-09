DVD Talk Forum

What Are You Playing? (September 2020)

What Are You Playing? (September 2020)

   
09-02-20, 09:31 PM
What Are You Playing? (September 2020)
Recently Finished: Hidden Through Time (PS4)
Currently Playing: Tell Me Why (XB1)
Up Next: Distraint: Deluxe Edition (PS4), Control: AWE DLC (PS4)
09-02-20, 09:59 PM
Re: What Are You Playing? (September 2020)
The only thing on the docket for me for September that I know of is The Avengers.
