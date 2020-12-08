DVD Talk Forum

Why is WWE 2K16 not on the PSN store?

Video Game Talk

Why is WWE 2K16 not on the PSN store?

   
08-12-20, 10:47 AM
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 743
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Why is WWE 2K16 not on the PSN store?
Anyone happen to know why WWE 2K16 even the DLC stuff such as Arnold Schwarzenneger Terminator is not on the PSN store or in the WWE 2K16 shop anymore?

08-12-20, 11:01 AM
Dan
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,282
Received 170 Likes on 119 Posts
Re: Why is WWE 2K16 not on the PSN store?
Likely because of licensing / ad deals expiring. But if you already own it, you should be able to re-download.
08-12-20, 11:20 AM
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 743
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: Why is WWE 2K16 not on the PSN store?
I dont need to "redownload" the game since I already have the physical game disc i bought couple of years ago..

Its the DLC thats not on the PSN store along with the game. Yeah Im late to the party with old DLC for the previous wrestling games but i wouldnt have minded to have the Arnold Terminators DLC.

Bummer that they got taken off of the PSN store and for the game's shop to get to the DLC.

Sony should have left it alone so people could have had more time to buy the Arnold DLC
08-12-20, 11:27 AM
Decker
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 48,713
Received 601 Likes on 358 Posts
Re: Why is WWE 2K16 not on the PSN store?
Originally Posted by urrutiap View Post
I dont need to "redownload" the game since I already have the physical game disc i bought couple of years ago..

Its the DLC thats not on the PSN store along with the game. Yeah Im late to the party with old DLC for the previous wrestling games but i wouldnt have minded to have the Arnold Terminators DLC.

Bummer that they got taken off of the PSN store and for the game's shop to get to the DLC.

Sony should have left it alone so people could have had more time to buy the Arnold DLC
It's not Sony's call any more than it's Sony's fault that you can't buy Beatles Rock Band DLC any more. Licensing deals expire, then the company that makes the game no longer is allowed to sell that DLC. Fortunately, anything purchased previously is still "owned" by the user and able to be re-downloaded.
08-12-20, 11:37 AM
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 743
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: Why is WWE 2K16 not on the PSN store?
well i was also playing WWE 13 and 14 earlier and i was just curious about WWE 13's DLC and its DLC in the game's shop is still on.

So why is that still on the game's disc while WWE 16's Arnold DLC is taken off?

Dont give me that licensing deal nonsense or whatever
