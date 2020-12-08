Re: Why is WWE 2K16 not on the PSN store?

I dont need to "redownload" the game since I already have the physical game disc i bought couple of years ago..



Its the DLC thats not on the PSN store along with the game. Yeah Im late to the party with old DLC for the previous wrestling games but i wouldnt have minded to have the Arnold Terminators DLC.



Bummer that they got taken off of the PSN store and for the game's shop to get to the DLC.



Sony should have left it alone so people could have had more time to buy the Arnold DLC