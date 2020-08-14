Are you concerned that Sony and Microsoft have not announced pricing for their upcoming consoles yet?

Considering that we are now three months away from the Xbox Series X's November launch, and with the PlayStation 5 likely launching at a similar time-frame, are you concerned that both Microsoft and Sony still haven't announced the price of their upcoming consoles yet? While of course nobody outside of Sony or Microsoft knows the prices of these upcoming consoles yet, I have read a lot of speculation that the long wait for an announcement on price is likely an indicator that the final price will likely be higher than what a lot of people are expecting (or hoping) for, or else the price would have already been announced. So, are you concerned that still not having a price yet this close to launch is possibly an indicator that these consoles might be higher than what most people are expecting?

