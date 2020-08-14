Are you concerned that Sony and Microsoft have not announced pricing for their upcoming consoles yet?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 788
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Are you concerned that Sony and Microsoft have not announced pricing for their upcoming consoles yet?
Considering that we are now three months away from the Xbox Series X's November launch, and with the PlayStation 5 likely launching at a similar time-frame, are you concerned that both Microsoft and Sony still haven't announced the price of their upcoming consoles yet? While of course nobody outside of Sony or Microsoft knows the prices of these upcoming consoles yet, I have read a lot of speculation that the long wait for an announcement on price is likely an indicator that the final price will likely be higher than what a lot of people are expecting (or hoping) for, or else the price would have already been announced. So, are you concerned that still not having a price yet this close to launch is possibly an indicator that these consoles might be higher than what most people are expecting?
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,299
Received 41 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: Are you concerned that Sony and Microsoft have not announced pricing for their upcoming consoles yet?
Yes, I have been concerned for awhile now. It's the middle of August and we still don't have a price or pre-order information on either system. It makes me wonder if they are even going to be released this year with everything going on in the world. Meaning, due to the virus, a lot of people have lost their jobs and do not have the extra money they would normally have to spend on one. Sony and Microsoft need to release the pricing info or go ahead and announce the systems will be delayed. A lot of people, including myself, are tired of waiting around on it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off