DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Using Steam with iPad? Touchscreen won't work

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Using Steam with iPad? Touchscreen won't work

   
Old 06-11-20, 01:44 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 13,561
Received 52 Likes on 37 Posts
Using Steam with iPad? Touchscreen won't work
My wife has been looking for a way to stream Civ 6 to another computer (from our HTPC) and she just bought a new iPad thinking it would work, but apparently the touchscreen doesn't work when streaming a steam game. Pairing a controller would be pointless for a game like Civ, so we're trying to figure out why the touch won't work for the game. Is there a steam setting?
milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.