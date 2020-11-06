Using Steam with iPad? Touchscreen won't work
Using Steam with iPad? Touchscreen won't work
My wife has been looking for a way to stream Civ 6 to another computer (from our HTPC) and she just bought a new iPad thinking it would work, but apparently the touchscreen doesn't work when streaming a steam game. Pairing a controller would be pointless for a game like Civ, so we're trying to figure out why the touch won't work for the game. Is there a steam setting?
