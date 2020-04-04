Mortal Shells...Dark Souls & Bloodborne Q3 2020(PS4, XB, PC)

old Symmetry was formed two years ago by Andrew McLennen-Murray, Anton Gonzalez, and Vitaly Bulgarov. The latter two worked as artists on smaller games you may know, such as

and the upcoming Sony exclusive

, as well as movies such as

.

"Awakening as an empty vessel, you will enter into a shattered and twisted world where the remains of humanity wither and rot. Implored to do the bidding of the mysterious “Dark Father”, you must traverse this tattered landscape and track down hidden sanctums of devout followers. There, in Mortal Shell’s most hallowed grounds, you must overcome formidable foes and harvest the sacred glands. You won’t be truly alone when the dead litter your path: Scattered across this land are the remnant anima of lost warriors who can be inhabited to gain their unique abilities and knowledge of weapons. The Dark Father is desperate for you to complete your task — but to what end?"



https://www.ign.com/articles/mortal-...uished-enemies

https://www.pcgamer.com/uk/mortal-sh...ter-this-year/

https://www.videogamer.com/news/mood...-cold-symmetry



Reveal Trailer....pretty awesome.... The official Site is Live but I can't get past the validate DoB....for now a couple of links talking about the game itself ....Reveal Trailer....pretty awesome....

Hello AllFor the fans of Dark Souls to even Bloodborne and others in this game genre, a newly announced game has came out of no-where and has gained a lot of attention........Newly announced from Developer Cold Symmetry and Publisher Playstack, it's a hard core RPG along the lines of Dark Solus and a bit of Bloodborne. Formerly known as Dungeonhaven, the game is being developed by a team of 15 who all have worked on some of the largest and well known AAA Titles. CThe official description for Mortal Shells is as follows.....