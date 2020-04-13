RESIDENT EVIL 4: Remake
RESIDENT EVIL 4: Remake
Capcom is reportedly working on a Resident Evil 4 remake alongside Osaka-based developer M-Two, the studio founded by former PlatinumGames head Tatsuya Minami that also contributed to development on the recent Resident Evil 3 remake.
"Multiple development sources" have told VGC that the Resident Evil 4 remake has just entered full production, aiming for an estimated release sometime in 2022. While Capcom's internal teams will be working in conjunction with M-Two on the Resident Evil 4 remake, according to the report, it's alleged that the RE2 remake and Devil May Cry 5 teams will also be contributing.
It's also believed that the Resident Evil 4 remake has the blessing of original game director Shinji Mikami (currently working on GhostWire: Tokyo for Tango Gameworks and Bethesda), who also apparently declined the opportunity to lead the project. VGC reports that Mikami has provided informal advice on the game's direction, however.
With Resident Evil 8 reportedly in the pipeline for 2021 and Resident Evil 4 remake a possibility in 2022, it seems that Capcom will be continuing with annual releases for the series.
Re: RESIDENT EVIL 4: Remake
Capcom ... After RE VIII, Code Veronica (My favorite overall) remake first then RE4 (my least favorite overall) remake .. All Next Gen only, of course.
Re: RESIDENT EVIL 4: Remake
Rather disappointing.
RE4 Remaster was already very nice imo, didn't really need a remake. I was hoping we'd see some of the other games like Code Veronica and Outbreak Files get remakes first.
RE4 Remaster was already very nice imo, didn't really need a remake. I was hoping we'd see some of the other games like Code Veronica and Outbreak Files get remakes first.
Re: RESIDENT EVIL 4: Remake
I'd much rather see remakes of Zero and Code Veronica. Also the original remake is over 15 years old now and plays terribly so I'd like a remake of that also.
