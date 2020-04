RESIDENT EVIL 4: Remake

Capcom is reportedly working on a Resident Evil 4 remake alongside Osaka-based developer M-Two, the studio founded by former PlatinumGames head Tatsuya Minami that also contributed to development on the recent Resident Evil 3 remake."Multiple development sources" have told VGC that the Resident Evil 4 remake has just entered full production, aiming for an estimated release sometime in 2022. While Capcom's internal teams will be working in conjunction with M-Two on the Resident Evil 4 remake, according to the report, it's alleged that the RE2 remake and Devil May Cry 5 teams will also be contributing.It's also believed that the Resident Evil 4 remake has the blessing of original game director Shinji Mikami (currently working on GhostWire: Tokyo for Tango Gameworks and Bethesda), who also apparently declined the opportunity to lead the project. VGC reports that Mikami has provided informal advice on the game's direction, however.With Resident Evil 8 reportedly in the pipeline for 2021 and Resident Evil 4 remake a possibility in 2022, it seems that Capcom will be continuing with annual releases for the series.