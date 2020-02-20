Tiger LCD games to return!
Tiger LCD games to return!
https://www.theverge.com/2020/2/19/2...c-transformersI think probably everybody who grew up in the 90's had at least one or two of these. They were so cheap that they were easy birthday gifts and became the calling card for kids whose parents would not buy them a Game Boy, Lynx, or Game Gear. Since I was one of those kids, I had a ton of these(I even had that X-Men one) and still do have some fondness for them, despite how simplistic they are.
Hasbro is bringing back another 90s classic: the monochrome Tiger Electronics LCD handheld. Today, the company announced that itll be releasing four new versions of the iconic handheld, which will launch this fall for $14.99 each.
As with the originals, each device will play a single game. The launch titles include The Little Mermaid, Transformers: Generation 2, X-Men Project X, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3(all are available to preorder at Gamestop now). Hasbro says that each game is inspired by the original version from the 1990s. They all sport a familiar control setup, with monochromatic graphics displayed on top of a static, colorful backdrop. Each unit is powered by two AA batteries (which, of course, are not included). The design and technology were created with the original handheld game unit in mind, the company says.
This isnt the first such 90s LCD revival. Back in 2017, Bandai Namco brought back the classic Tamagotchi, which similarly banked largely on nostalgia. Like that effort, Hasbros new gaming devices feature nothing in the way of modern conveniences. Instead, they harken back to a much simpler time for the medium.
