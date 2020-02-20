Tiger LCD games to return!

I think probably everybody who grew up in the 90's had at least one or two of these. They were so cheap that they were easy birthday gifts and became the calling card for kids whose parents would not buy them a Game Boy, Lynx, or Game Gear. Since I was one of those kids, I had a ton of these(I even had that X-Men one) and still do have some fondness for them, despite how simplistic they are.