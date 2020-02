Tiger LCD games to return!

Quote:

This isn’t the first such ‘90s LCD revival. Back in 2017,

, which similarly banked largely on nostalgia. Like that effort, Hasbro’s new gaming devices feature nothing in the way of modern conveniences. Instead, they harken back to a much simpler time for the medium.

Hasbro is bringing back another ‘90s classic: the monochrome Tiger Electronics LCD handheld. Today, the company announced that it’ll be releasing four new versions of the iconic handheld, which will launch this fall for $14.99 each.As with the originals, each device will play a single game. The launch titles include The Little Mermaid X-Men Project X , and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (all are available to preorder at Gamestop now). Hasbro says that each game is “inspired” by the original version from the 1990s. They all sport a familiar control setup, with monochromatic graphics displayed on top of a static, colorful backdrop. Each unit is powered by two AA batteries (which, of course, are not included). “The design and technology were created with the original handheld game unit in mind,” the company says.