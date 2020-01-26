DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

When do console makers actually begin manufacturing upcoming consoles?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

When do console makers actually begin manufacturing upcoming consoles?

   
Old 01-26-20, 07:15 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 770
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
When do console makers actually begin manufacturing upcoming consoles?
Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been announced for release at the end of this year, and early prototypes of both consoles have already been sent to developers. How far in advance of the upcoming console releases will Sony and Microsoft actually start large-scale manufacturing of the components for their upcoming consoles? Is it probable that launch consoles are already being manufactured? Thanks to anyone that replies.
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.