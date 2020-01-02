DVD Talk Forum

PS2: Video is Scrambled
Hello. The video on my PlayStation 2 (SCPH-30001R) became scrambled in the oddest way while I was playing a game. Everything else works fine which leads me to think it's something to do with the GPU. I posted a YouTube video of the problem in action: /watch?v=iCA5_iwex7c

I opened it up but I didn't see any noticeably blown components on the IO board.

Can anyone advise on what's going on or direct me to another forum I can try?

Thank you,
Jeremy
