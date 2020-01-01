Re: What are you Playing? (January 2020)

Whenever I can get the TV away from my Pokemon Shield-addicted wife, I'll be playing some combination of:



Concrete Genie (PS4 Pro)

The Outer Worlds (Xbox One X)

Yookie-Laylee: The Impossible Lair (Xbox One X)

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (Xbox One X)



...and maybe some River City Girls co-op, if I can get Maggie to shift back to a different Switch game. I'm interested in Tokyo Mirage Sessions, but I don't think I'm buying anything new this month.

