What are you Playing? (January 2020)

   
What are you Playing? (January 2020)
Recently Finished:
11-11: Memories Retold (PS4)

Currently Playing:
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch)
Re: What are you Playing? (January 2020)
Whenever I can get the TV away from my Pokemon Shield-addicted wife, I'll be playing some combination of:

Concrete Genie (PS4 Pro)
The Outer Worlds (Xbox One X)
Yookie-Laylee: The Impossible Lair (Xbox One X)
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (Xbox One X)

...and maybe some River City Girls co-op, if I can get Maggie to shift back to a different Switch game. I'm interested in Tokyo Mirage Sessions, but I don't think I'm buying anything new this month.
Re: What are you Playing? (January 2020)
I didn't realize Tokyo Mirage Sessions was coming out this month. I'll probably pick it up. The only thing I have preordered that comes out this month is Dragonball Z: Kakarot. A DBZ rpg sounds like a fun time so I'll play it unless it gets like atrocious reviews then I'll probably skip it.
Re: What are you Playing? (January 2020)
Im back into Battletech in a big big way. Reinstalled it and bought the three expansions this week. It is top 5 all time for me.

And playing it with the Steam controller is just fantastic.

Im also messing around with Dead Cells again on Switch, and picked up Baba is You yesterday.
Re: What are you Playing? (January 2020)
Borderlands 3
The Witcher 3
