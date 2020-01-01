What are you Playing? (January 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,175
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
What are you Playing? (January 2020)
Recently Finished:
11-11: Memories Retold (PS4)
Currently Playing:
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch)
11-11: Memories Retold (PS4)
Currently Playing:
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch)
#2
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 21,800
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: What are you Playing? (January 2020)
Whenever I can get the TV away from my Pokemon Shield-addicted wife, I'll be playing some combination of:
Concrete Genie (PS4 Pro)
The Outer Worlds (Xbox One X)
Yookie-Laylee: The Impossible Lair (Xbox One X)
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (Xbox One X)
...and maybe some River City Girls co-op, if I can get Maggie to shift back to a different Switch game. I'm interested in Tokyo Mirage Sessions, but I don't think I'm buying anything new this month.
Concrete Genie (PS4 Pro)
The Outer Worlds (Xbox One X)
Yookie-Laylee: The Impossible Lair (Xbox One X)
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (Xbox One X)
...and maybe some River City Girls co-op, if I can get Maggie to shift back to a different Switch game. I'm interested in Tokyo Mirage Sessions, but I don't think I'm buying anything new this month.
#3
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,175
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: What are you Playing? (January 2020)
I didn't realize Tokyo Mirage Sessions was coming out this month. I'll probably pick it up. The only thing I have preordered that comes out this month is Dragonball Z: Kakarot. A DBZ rpg sounds like a fun time so I'll play it unless it gets like atrocious reviews then I'll probably skip it.
#4
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Phoenix
Posts: 2,340
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: What are you Playing? (January 2020)
Im back into Battletech in a big big way. Reinstalled it and bought the three expansions this week. It is top 5 all time for me.
And playing it with the Steam controller is just fantastic.
Im also messing around with Dead Cells again on Switch, and picked up Baba is You yesterday.
And playing it with the Steam controller is just fantastic.
Im also messing around with Dead Cells again on Switch, and picked up Baba is You yesterday.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off