Re: The Questyen's Favorite Games of 2019

5 Most Disappointing Games of 2019 (in no order)



Borderlands 3 (PS4)

Telling Lies (PC)

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 (Switch)

Untitled Goose Game (Switch)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4)



I didn't dislike any of these 5 games (Man of Medan being the one closest to dislike) but I was disappointed in all of them in some way. If you would have told me Borderlands 3 wouldn't be high in up my top 20 before it came out I wouldn't have believed you. I thought the first 3 games were great (yes even the Pre-Sequel) and was waiting to see what they'd do with time away and instead they played it way too safe and ended up with a bland game because of it. Telling Lies was the closest of these to making my top twenty but is still a disappointment considering how much I loved the creators previous title Her Story. It's got some interesting characters but the overall narrative isn't as compelling and by the half way point when I entered a keyword and unlocked 4 or 5 videos that are sometimes 10 minutes in length (which is only half a conversation so you've got to unlock the other half to watch also) I was wishing for a wrap up. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is a passable one of "those games" but it doesn't improve on anything from the earlier titles. Even when fully leveled up I never felt like my attacks had weight to them and all the challenges you unlock along the way did nothing for me. Untitled Goose Game was just a victim of hype for me. I got some enjoyment out of it but out of the three indies that released all around the same time it was the one I least connected with. It is a short game and even still I had no interest in returning to do the other challenges that unlock after you finish. Man of Medan seemed like an easy task for the creators of Until Dawn but somehow even after a few years of knowledge they made a game that plays worse, has less interesting characters and starts off so boring. The first hour or two before you get to the ghost ship literally put me to sleep twice with cringeworthy dialogue and lack of anything engaging to connect to.

