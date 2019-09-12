Re: Sonys MLB The Show - Multi-platform

That's cool that they are expanding it to other platforms.



Unfortunately I really don't have time to play MLB video games anymore. They take way too much time. I simply can't dedicate 3 hours per night and play a 162 game season. I like and prefer sports games, but MLB games are a major time sink if you're not a big fan.



But back to topic, MLB probably realized they were limiting their sales by making this PS exclusive.

