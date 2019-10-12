Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales

Quote:

Within about a 45 minute drive radius we have 2 libraries as all the others in the other cities have shutdown.



One of those two, doesn't even have books anymore. It's just rows of computers and they give library members access to use up to 2 hours a day.



The other library is still recovering from someone burning it down a few years ago and they don't let kids under 12 visit anymore because some books apparently had lead spines or lead ink or something and they say it's a health hazard.



Basically, in my area libraries are pretty much a thing of the past and extinct.