Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 4,795
Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
Redbox has stopped renting video games and will stop selling games at the end of the year. Redbox was always a good option to try a game out for $3 a night.
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/re.../1100-6472088/
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/re.../1100-6472088/
#3
Re: Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
I know it's not an option for everyone, but I still encourage everyone to check their local library to see if they rent games. We get to keep ours for two weeks at a time and can renew up to 5 times if there are no other holds. I currently have CoD Modern Warfare and will pick up Luigi's Mansion 3 and Death Stranding this weekend.
#4
Re: Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
I know it's not an option for everyone, but I still encourage everyone to check their local library to see if they rent games. We get to keep ours for two weeks at a time and can renew up to 5 times if there are no other holds. I currently have CoD Modern Warfare and will pick up Luigi's Mansion 3 and Death Stranding this weekend.
One of those two, doesn't even have books anymore. It's just rows of computers and they give library members access to use up to 2 hours a day.
The other library is still recovering from someone burning it down a few years ago and they don't let kids under 12 visit anymore because some books apparently had lead spines or lead ink or something and they say it's a health hazard.
Basically, in my area libraries are pretty much a thing of the past and extinct.
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 6,242
Re: Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
Within about a 45 minute drive radius we have 2 libraries as all the others in the other cities have shutdown.
One of those two, doesn't even have books anymore. It's just rows of computers and they give library members access to use up to 2 hours a day.
The other library is still recovering from someone burning it down a few years ago and they don't let kids under 12 visit anymore because some books apparently had lead spines or lead ink or something and they say it's a health hazard.
Basically, in my area libraries are pretty much a thing of the past and extinct.
One of those two, doesn't even have books anymore. It's just rows of computers and they give library members access to use up to 2 hours a day.
The other library is still recovering from someone burning it down a few years ago and they don't let kids under 12 visit anymore because some books apparently had lead spines or lead ink or something and they say it's a health hazard.
Basically, in my area libraries are pretty much a thing of the past and extinct.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off