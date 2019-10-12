DVD Talk Forum

Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales

   
Old 12-10-19, 10:01 PM
lwhy?
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 4,795
Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
Redbox has stopped renting video games and will stop selling games at the end of the year. Redbox was always a good option to try a game out for $3 a night.

https://www.gamespot.com/articles/re.../1100-6472088/
Old 12-10-19, 10:05 PM
Boba Fett
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Posts: 6,098
Re: Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
That's a big time bummer. They had a 3 nights for $5/$7 option a lot I took advantage of.
Old 12-11-19, 09:04 AM
mattysemo247
 
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 12,489
Re: Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
I know it's not an option for everyone, but I still encourage everyone to check their local library to see if they rent games. We get to keep ours for two weeks at a time and can renew up to 5 times if there are no other holds. I currently have CoD Modern Warfare and will pick up Luigi's Mansion 3 and Death Stranding this weekend.
Old 12-11-19, 11:05 AM
Koby
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Isle de Muerta
Posts: 1,889
Re: Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
Originally Posted by mattysemo247
I know it's not an option for everyone, but I still encourage everyone to check their local library to see if they rent games. We get to keep ours for two weeks at a time and can renew up to 5 times if there are no other holds. I currently have CoD Modern Warfare and will pick up Luigi's Mansion 3 and Death Stranding this weekend.
Within about a 45 minute drive radius we have 2 libraries as all the others in the other cities have shutdown.

One of those two, doesn't even have books anymore. It's just rows of computers and they give library members access to use up to 2 hours a day.

The other library is still recovering from someone burning it down a few years ago and they don't let kids under 12 visit anymore because some books apparently had lead spines or lead ink or something and they say it's a health hazard.

Basically, in my area libraries are pretty much a thing of the past and extinct.
Old 12-12-19, 01:26 AM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 6,242
Re: Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
Originally Posted by Koby
Within about a 45 minute drive radius we have 2 libraries as all the others in the other cities have shutdown.

One of those two, doesn't even have books anymore. It's just rows of computers and they give library members access to use up to 2 hours a day.

The other library is still recovering from someone burning it down a few years ago and they don't let kids under 12 visit anymore because some books apparently had lead spines or lead ink or something and they say it's a health hazard.

Basically, in my area libraries are pretty much a thing of the past and extinct.
OMG are you serious? This seriously sounds like some dystopian future. I still take my kids to the library, with books that amazingly won't kill them. Where do you live?
Old 12-12-19, 12:03 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,126
Re: Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
We have some pretty awesome libraries around here, but no videogames.
Old 12-13-19, 10:13 AM
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
lopper
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Phoenix
Posts: 2,319
Re: Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
Never rented from one of these, but Ive bought a game or two. If you dont care about it being used and having no case, there are decent deals to be found.
Old 12-14-19, 07:27 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Sonny Corinthos
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 5,727
Re: Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
I checked our local library yesterday and they have DVDs, but no video games.
Old 12-14-19, 09:34 PM
story
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 8,942
Re: Redbox Ending Game Rentals and Sales
Yikes, Koby , where do you live, man, the alternative 1985 from Back to the Future II?!

Always meant to Redbox a game, just never got around to it.
