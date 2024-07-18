DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Comedy Legend Bob Newhart dead at 94

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Comedy Legend Bob Newhart dead at 94

   
Old 07-18-24, 02:45 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,827
Received 3,899 Likes on 2,785 Posts
Comedy Legend Bob Newhart dead at 94
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-18-24, 02:52 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,932
Received 6,673 Likes on 4,556 Posts
Re: Comedy Legend Bob Newhart dead at 94
Aw. I loved him. Glad he lived such a long life.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Cobra Kai (Netflix) - The Sixth and Final Season

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Your Privacy Choices -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.