Comedy Legend Bob Newhart dead at 94
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,827
Received 3,899 Likes on 2,785 Posts
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,932
Received 6,673 Likes on 4,556 Posts
Re: Comedy Legend Bob Newhart dead at 94
Aw. I loved him. Glad he lived such a long life.
